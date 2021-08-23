Vet Rock in Crown Point on Friday, August 27th
X-Rock 103.9 is proud to again be part of Vet Rock in Crown Point on Friday, August 27th, featuring Region favorites Crawpuppies and Mr. Funnyman. It’s a FREE concert on the lawn of First United Methodist Church in Crown Point from 6:00-10:30pm. All free-will donation proceeds are going toward Disabled Veteran chapters in Crown Point, Hammond and Valparaiso. There will also be a motorcycle honor ride, food vendors, and more. X-Rock 103.9’s Scott Rosenberg and Laura Waluszko will be your emcees for the evening. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the show! Get more information here!xrock1039.com
