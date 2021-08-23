Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crown Point, IN

Vet Rock in Crown Point on Friday, August 27th

By joseortiz
xrock1039.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleX-Rock 103.9 is proud to again be part of Vet Rock in Crown Point on Friday, August 27th, featuring Region favorites Crawpuppies and Mr. Funnyman. It’s a FREE concert on the lawn of First United Methodist Church in Crown Point from 6:00-10:30pm. All free-will donation proceeds are going toward Disabled Veteran chapters in Crown Point, Hammond and Valparaiso. There will also be a motorcycle honor ride, food vendors, and more. X-Rock 103.9’s Scott Rosenberg and Laura Waluszko will be your emcees for the evening. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the show! Get more information here!

xrock1039.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valparaiso, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Hammond, IN
City
Crown Point, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Rosenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Republicans split on strategy to make Biden pay a political price for Afghanistan

(CNN) — The GOP is divided over how hard -- and how quickly -- to go after President Joe Biden in the wake of Thursday's deadly attack on US troops at the Kabul airport. While a growing chorus of rank-and-file Republicans have called for Biden's resignation or impeachment over the administration's disastrous exit from Afghanistan, key leaders and others in the party have struck a more measured tone for the moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy