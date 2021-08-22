Cancel
Immigration

Why we have not received any information from immigration more than 120 ( 180) days from interview ?

By Asked in Los Angeles, CA
avvo.com
 5 days ago

I am an American, married to a Ukrainian woman for two years and sponsored her green card. After the interview, we were told to wait for a decision and they have 120 days. Already 180 days have passed, there is no news from the emigration. My wife did not even receive a temporary green card, but more than two years of our legalized relationship have already passed. Please tell me what's going on?

avvo.com

Comments / 0

