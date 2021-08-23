Cancel
Moto Adonis Turns All-Electric Harley Davidson LiveWire Into a Futuristic Batcycle, Called “The Rule Breaker”

techeblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Harley Davidson unveiled the LiveWire One, a more affordable version of its electric motorcycle. At $21,999 USD, this bike can travel up to 146 city miles on a single charge, which can go from 0-100% in just 60-minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger. Moto Adonis thought that it could use a style makeover, and thus “The Rule Breaker” was created. They replaced all of the factory body pieces and turned it into a futuristic Batcycle of sorts. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

