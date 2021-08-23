Cancel
Economy

Nicola Sturgeon launches new green jobs academy

By Neil Pooran
The Independent
Nicola Sturgeon has launched a new academy designed to help people find green jobs and learn new skills.

The Green Jobs Workforce Academy will list new jobs related to the net-zero economy on its website, including roles in renewable energy, construction and transport.

It was launched by the First Minister as she visited the Scottish Power training centre in Cumbernauld North Lanarkshire, on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gihQf_0ba0PKN400

The company has launched a recruitment drive for 135 green jobs in Scotland over the next four months.

A new green jobs academy was one of Ms Sturgeon’s commitments for the reformed Scottish Government’s first 100 days.

At the centre in Cumbernauld, the First Minister spoke to apprentice engineers who are being trained to maintain the electricity network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUNaT_0ba0PKN400

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Sturgeon said: “We need to increase the amount of employment we are getting from the transition to net-zero and there’s a real determination on the part of the Scottish Government to work with partners to do that.

“To be candid, I think it’s an area where we possibly haven’t done as well in the past as we should have done.

“Therefore this is a moment to up our ambition and up the scale of delivery.

“The Green Jobs Workforce Academy is about making sure that people of all ages across the country have the opportunity to train or re-train to make sure they have the capability to compete for these jobs in the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LKdT_0ba0PKN400

The majority of the 135 jobs will be based in central and southern Scotland, where Scottish Power is responsible for transmission maintenance as SP Energy Networks.

Frank Mitchell, chief executive of SP Energy Networks, said: “With less than 100 days to go to Cop26 in Glasgow, we’re bringing truly green jobs to Scotland to support the country with its ambitions to be net-zero by 2045.

“These roles offer a variety of career opportunities in a company that is committed to net-zero and is investing millions of pounds every single day to help bring about a cleaner, greener future.”

