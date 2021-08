Georgia has a world of talent in its running back room once again. Zamir White and James Cook, both fourth-year veterans, chose to return to Athens for another crack at winning an SEC Championship. Meanwhile, Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards only add to the embarrassment of riches coached by Dell McGee, so much so that four-star signee Lovasea Carroll, ranked the No. 8 running back in the 2021 signing class, has made a move to play cornerback. While fans on the outside might look at the situation as detrimental for the players and their individual stats, those on the inside see it as a blessing.