REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY/NEWTON) A prolonged period of high heat and humidity will be on tap across our downstate region all of this final full week of August 2021. With high temperatures in the low to mid 90, our heat index values will be at or just over 100 degrees each day. It’s all due to a high pressure that is sitting directly overhead the Central Midwest. We could have a few clouds each day with some patchy fog each morning, but very little wind, if at any at all. With maybe a slight chance of rain with a weak upper level disturbance moving through Thursday, the next significant chance of getting wet and getting some relief to the heat, will not be until the first of next week, maybe as early as Sunday night into next Monday, as week from today. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather forecast details.

#Olney Newton
