STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, flash flooding possible today in Connecticut

Flood watches are in effect as Henri has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but is still expected to drench areas of western Connecticut with heavy rain, which could lead to flooding concerns in some areas.

The National Weather Services has issued a flood watch until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Periods of rain will continue today as Henri exits the region. Some may be heavy, leading to chances of more flash flooding.

Tuesday looks drier with clearing skies and warm temperatures. Wednesday looks to be hot and humid.

MONDAY: Rain, heavy at times throughout the day. A high near 80. South wind 15-25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

TUESDAY: Sunny, heat returns with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 89, low around 74.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start. Chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. High near 88, low around 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a few showers possible with a high near 85.

