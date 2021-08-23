Donald Trump booed at his own rally for encouraging fans to get Covid vaccine

Donald Trump has been booed by his own supporters after recommending that they all get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The former US president was addressing crowds in Cullman, Alabama, when his own diehard fans began to voice their disapproval at his suggestion they get jabbed.

Trump, 75, covered a wide range of topics during his speech – from the crisis in Afghanistan to the 2020 election – but it was his talk of vaccines that really got the MAGA contingent worked up.

Standing behind a sign that read “Save America”, Trump told them: “You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms, I do. You gotta do what you have to do.

“But I recommend taking the vaccines – I did it, it’s good. Take the vaccines.”

The audience stayed silent for a moment before boos started to erupt from the stands, with a clip posted to Twitter by Vox journalist Aaron Rupar capturing the moment the throng turned against their commander in chief:

In an attempt to get them back on side, Trump backtracked saying he respected people’s choices.

“​No, that’s okay, that’s all right, you’ve got your freedoms. But I happened to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know,” he said.

The assurance got a big laugh from the crowd and his followers swiftly calmed down and fell back into line.

The 75-year-old caught coronavirus in October 2020 , while he was still in office, and was hospitalised for his symptoms.

He and his wife Melania privately received their Covid jabs in January, but this wasn’t made public until two months later.