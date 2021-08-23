Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Belarus tightens grip on lawyers

By Joanna Plucinska, Matthias Williams
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTjYh_0ba0LPOd00
Belarusian lawyer Mikhail Kirilyuk sits during an interview with Reuters in Warsaw, Poland June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

WARSAW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Belarusian lawyer Mikhail Kirilyuk says he received an unsettling text message in October from an acquaintance linked to the country’s security services.

The acquaintance urged Kirilyuk, who had defended anti-government protesters and publicly criticised President Alexander Lukashenko’s rule, to leave the country. According to Kirilyuk, who said the text was sent via an encrypted messaging app and described its content to Reuters, the message also contained a warning: The attorney faced arrest and revocation of his license to practice law.

Kirilyuk left that month with his parents and young children for Poland, which has long been critical of Lukashenko. In February, the justice ministry revoked Kirilyuk’s license, according to an April Minsk court document relating to his unsuccessful appeal. The ministry said in a February press release that Kirilyuk had made “unacceptable” public statements that contained “rude” and “tactless” comments about state representatives, without identifying them.

Speaking with Reuters from Warsaw, 38-year-old Kirilyuk said he believed the action against him was politically motivated because of who he had represented and his public critical comments. He said he left because he “didn’t want to get arrested” and that he won’t return home until Lukashenko is out of office.

Kirilyuk’s account fits with what more than half a dozen Belarusian lawyers as well as international organizations representing the profession and human-rights groups say is a pattern of intimidation and suppression of attorneys by Belarusian authorities. Those actions include criminal and disciplinary proceedings against lawyers and disbarment, they say.

Seven lawyers interviewed by Reuters say their licenses were removed after defending protesters, speaking out against authorities or resisting what they said was pressure on their profession. Several of them allege that authorities monitored confidential client meetings or obstructed their work. Reuters was unable to independently corroborate their assertions or the text message described by Kirilyuk.

Lukashenko’s office didn’t respond to requests for comment. The president in March said there was a need to "put things in order" in the legal profession, according to comments published in the state-controlled Belarus Today news outlet.

The justice ministry, in response to Reuters’ questions, said its oversight of the legal profession is implemented in accordance “with the principle of independence of advocacy and non-interference in the professional activities of advocates.”

It said statements by disbarred lawyers about the persecution of the profession and interference by the justice ministry “are not supported by facts and documents, are unfounded and are based on the statements of the violators themselves.”

The ministry said it has the power to terminate legal licenses in circumstances stipulated by law. It added that decisions to terminate the licenses of a number of lawyers this year was because they had committed “gross violations of licensing legislation,” licensing requirements and conditions, or engaged in conduct that “discredit” the legal profession. It didn’t name the lawyers but said it included those Reuters asked about in its questions.

Authorities in this former Soviet state have conducted a broad crackdown on dissent since last August, when the long-standing president declared himself victor in an election that many Western countries deemed fraudulent. The targets have included opposition politicians, activists and the media. In an episode that shocked the West, a plane flying over Belarus was grounded in May and a dissident journalist on board was arrested.

On Aug. 9, the first anniversary of the contested election, Lukashenko said he won the vote fairly and saved Belarus from a violent uprising. In a news conference in the capital Minsk, the president said that an Olympian sprinter, who defected to Poland at the Tokyo Olympic Games, had been "manipulated" by outside forces.

At least 23 Belarusian lawyers have been disbarred since last summer, according to the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), a Paris-based non-governmental organization. The federation said Belarus has in the past used retaliatory measures against lawyers; what was new, the FIDH said, is “the scale of repression” and that it now included criminal action.

The disbarment of all but one of the lawyers identified by FIDH has been confirmed by statements on the justice ministry’s website or the state-run Belta news agency. The other lawyer confirmed to Reuters their license had been revoked.

That figure includes three lawyers that the justice ministry on Aug. 11 said had been disbarred because they had performed their professional duties “improperly” and displayed “an unsatisfactory level of knowledge of the legislation necessary for carrying out advocacy work.”

A new law approved by 66-year-old Lukashenko in June stipulates, among other things, that only candidates approved by the justice ministry can practice law, which some attorneys say is intended to control their profession.

Until now, bar associations chose trainees for the obligatory internships and all candidates were required to pass the bar exam before becoming a lawyer. Under the new law, the justice ministry coordinates the composition of the interns and people who have served as members of the police or other investigative agencies, if nominated by their respective state institutions, need only undergo a three month internship and an oral exam to become a lawyer.

Justice Minister Oleg Slizhevsky has said the aim of the new law, which comes into effect at the end of this year, is to raise the quality of legal professionals and improve their advocacy.

CRIMINAL CHARGES

Mass street protests swept Belarus after Lukashenko claimed victory in last summer’s presidential elections. The unrest was the biggest challenge to his rule since taking office in 1994. Authorities responded with a sometimes violent crackdown on protesters; many political opponents were arrested or went into exile. The response prompted Western sanctions.

Belarusian authorities have described the actions of law enforcement as appropriate and necessary.

A key moment for some lawyers and rights activists was the arrest in September of lawyers Maxim Znak and Illia Salei. They represented Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests.

Earlier this month, Znak and Kolesnikova went on trial on criminal charges of extremism and attempting to seize power. Both deny the charges.

The authorities charged lawyer Salei with making public calls for action to harm national security. Salei, who denies wrongdoing, is on bail while the investigation continues, according to his father, who is acting as his lawyer.

Two other lawyers representing protest leader Kolesnikova were disbarred.

Siarhej Zikratski, a lawyer for Znak, lost his license in March after appearing before a panel established by the justice ministry to vet aspiring lawyers that can rule on disbarring existing ones.

Zikratski said the panel compiles information on lawyers’ media interviews, social media posts and petitions they have signed. The lawyer added that during his appearance before the panel, it questioned him about media interviews he had given and specific parts of the Belarusian legal code.

"We discussed why I gave the media interviews and why I did not have the right to speak out," Zikratski told Reuters in June from his current base, the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. He now represents exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

‘PEOPLE WERE FRIGHTENED’

The United Nations has said Belarus lawyers handling politically sensitive human rights cases have been harassed and intimidated. In a May report, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in Belarus said interference in the work of lawyers is “systemic” and that lawyers were often denied access to clients and faced disbarment or detention or arrest.

Belarus, in response to a UN resolution citing the May report, said the UN’s decisions have long “failed to reflect the real human rights situation in the world” and “serve as a pretext for pressure and sanctions of the collective West against states that do not obey its diktats."

Kirilyuk specialized in commercial law. But after security forces began detaining people in the mass protests, he and other lawyers faced a deluge of inquiries from people seeking legal help, he said. "We had 10, 20, 30, or 50 calls a day because people were frightened. They had been tortured in prison and didn't know what to do," said Kirilyuk.

Kirilyuk said he took on cases related to the protests, including that of Yelena Leuchanka, a Belarusian basketball star who authorities detained after she took part in protests calling for Lukashenko's resignation. Leuchanka was sentenced in September to 15 days in jail for taking part in protests demanding the president resign.

Kirilyuk said the police refused to tell him where Leuchanka was being held; he and colleagues had to call around police stations before tracking her down at a detention centre in Minsk. The lawyer said he was initially denied access to his client and then only got 10 minutes with her before her court appearance.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm Kirilyuk’s assertions about torture or the specifics of Leuchanka’s case.

The interior ministry, which oversees the police, referred questions seeking comment to the foreign ministry. The foreign ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment.

During a visit to another client in detention in August last year, Kirilyuk said he noticed a camera during what was meant to be a confidential meeting. When the lawyer’s COVID-19 mask slipped under his nose, a telephone that was in the room rang and when he answered it a voice told him to push it back up, Kirilyuk said.

Such tactics, he said, have a chilling effect. "It's such a simple way to show you that 'we hear you, we're watching you, and everything that you say to your client is on camera,'" Kirilyuk said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Maria Kolesnikova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Legal Profession#Un#Attorneys#Belarusian#Minsk#Soviet#Olympian#Fidh#The Justice Ministry#Belta News Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

UK, US Sanction More Russians For Navalny Poisoning

Britain and the United States sanctioned several Russian officials and entities on the first anniversary Friday of the near-fatal poisoning of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which the West blames on Moscow. Separately, Washington blacklisted two unnamed Russians and a vessel for their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Politicsglobalvoices.org

Russia blames Azerbaijan for violating ceasefire

Russian authorities blamed Azerbaijan for violating the ceasefire agreement that was signed last November, as tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to rise. This was the first time that Moscow explicitly blamed one side for violating the ceasefire. Previously ceasefire breaches were described in more neutral terms, urging both parties to respect the truce. “The Azerbaijani armed forces carried out two strikes using attack-type quadcopters on the position of the Nagorno-Karabakh armed formations. There were no casualties,” read the statement by Russia's Ministry of Defense on its website referring to clashes that took place on August 11.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Ukraine Bans Website Accused Of 'Pro-Russian Propaganda'

KYIV -- An influential opposition news website has been banned in Ukraine in connection with sanctions against its editor, who faces sanctions in Kyiv for publishing 'pro-Russia propaganda' and is living in exile in Austria. The ban against the strana.ua website was issued as a decree signed by Ukrainian President...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Russia, Belarus to Press Ahead With Military Drills Criticised by Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus will hold large-scale crossborder military drills next month, Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday, which Ukraine has described as a threat to its own security and that of NATO. The "West-2021" drills will involve thousands of servicemen, including those from Moscow-led defence bloc member...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Belarusian Opposition Leader Jailed For Three Months

MINSK -- Belarusian opposition leader Mikalay Kazlou was sentenced to three months in jail on August 6 on charges that he disclosed information related to an official probe into an anti-regime crisis council that sprang up after Alyaksandr Lukashenka's disputed claim to a sixth presidential term one year ago. The...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden pushes sanctions against Belarus' Lukashenko regime

WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States is levying new sanctions against Belarus, marking the one-year anniversary of Alexander Lukashenko's election, which the U.S. and international community have said was fraught with irregularities. In announcing the sanctions, the White House also noted the forced landing...
Presidential ElectionMarietta Daily Journal

Biden adds Belarus sanctions on disputed election’s anniversary

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration imposed new sanctions Monday targeting a Belarusian state-owned potash producer, the country’s Olympic committee, and business leaders and companies with ties to President Alexander Lukashenko. The sanctions came on the one-year anniversary of the country’s presidential election, which has been widely condemned by the U.S....
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain imposes sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko retorts: 'choke on them'

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain imposed sanctions on Belarus’s potash and petroleum product exports on Monday in an attempt to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, who swiftly retorted that London should “choke on” the new measures. So far Western sanctions have done little to persuade Lukashenko, in power in the former...
Politicsbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Ukraine sends barbed wire to Lithuania for Belarus border

Ukraine has sent more than 38 tonnes of barbed wire to Lithuania as “humanitarian aid” as the EU country struggles to stem an influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Belarus, authorities said on Thursday. In July, Lithuania’s military started to put up barbed wire on the Belarus border to deter...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

Poland reports record number of migrants at Belarusian border

WARSAW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A record number of migrants have crossed the Polish border with Belarus since Friday, the Border Guard said on Monday, amid accusations Minsk is using illegal crossings to pressure European Union states. Poland and Lithuania have seen a surge in illegal migration in recent weeks...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Russia Detains Hypersonic Flight Expert In Treason Case

Russian authorities have detained the head of an institute researching hypersonic flight on charges of high treason. Moscow's Lefortovo district court said it would convene to determine Aleksandr Kuranov's terms of custody later on August 12. Aleksandr Kuranov. Kuranov, the chief of the St. Petersburg-based Hypersonic Systems Research Center, is...
Foreign Policywvik.org

U.S. Expands Sanctions On Allies Of Belarus' Authoritarian Leader

The U.S. government announced new sanctions Monday on Belarusian government officials and wealthy allies of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, calling the measures a response to the regime's ongoing political repression and corruption. The Treasury Department said it was sanctioning 23 people and 21 entities linked either to the violent crackdown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy