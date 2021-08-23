Cancel
Springfield, IL

Corey Heim recovers to win Springfield ARCA race; NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier fourth

northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Aug. 23—SPRINGFIELD — Corey Heim's car may have been damaged, but his hopes at winning the Allen Crowe 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Sunday certainly were not. Heim overcame contact with a lapped car between turns 3 and 4 on lap 61, where he lost two spots and dented his right front. The Georgia driver regained the lead on the lap 72 restart and never looked back for his sixth ARCA Racing Series victory of 2021.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

