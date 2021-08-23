Names and faces

• Matt Gaetz, the Republican congressman who represents much of the Florida Panhandle, eloped to Southern California on Saturday, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey in a small ceremony on Catalina Island. The 39-year-old Gaetz, who is under investigation in a sex-trafficking case but has denied wrongdoing, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed, "I love my wife!" Vanity Fair reported that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony, which was attended by about 40 people. The couple had previously announced they would marry next year. Gaetz had been in Iowa on Thursday with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally that was part of a national tour in which they claim the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and downplay the covid-19 pandemic. Luckey, 26, is from California and works for a company that focuses on extending the life of products made from plant-based materials.