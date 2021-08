Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Henri, which is forecast to become a hurricane later this week, slowed as it moved over the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, forecasters said. In its 2 a.m. AST update, the National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm was located about 160 miles south of Bermuda and was moving west-southwest at 6 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.