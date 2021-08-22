Gin & Juice : Old School Hip-Hop Indoor/Outdoor Summer BBQ

T[/drocpap]he English language is always the one people say is the hardest to learn. Americans use words that have double meaning and we can spell the same word two different ways and both are interchangeable. One example that comes up quite frequently is barbeque or barbecue. Both are used interchangeably and even often abbreviated to BBQ. We know that when someone says barbeque we get the image of grilling hot dogs over the fire or juicy brisket that has been cooking for hours. We've taken on the task to find out what the correct spelling of the word is and the etymology behind the word barbecue.