Gin & Juice : Old School Hip-Hop Indoor/Outdoor Summer BBQ

By Amanda Ramtohul
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsolutely terrible. I’m trying to find contact details for Gin & Juice. There’s was no BBQ. Or outside part. I paid £33 for VIP. The VIP didn’t open till 16.00, table service wasn’t available till 18.00. They couldn’t find the remote for the air con. It was so hot!! Awfully organised.. No representatives from Gin & Juice. To speak to. The Shooshh Club was getting the repercussions from the badly organised event by them. If anyone has a contact for them please forward it to me.

