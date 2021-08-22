4Ever Young Raves Summer Event

Last February, Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) partner and former Snap and Twitter executive Sririam Krishnan was barely a month into his new, off-hours gig as co-host of a Clubhouse talk show when he nearly broke the internet. He’d texted Elon Musk earlier in the day to see if Musk would come on The Good Time Show, and hours later, the Tesla CEO dialed in to grill RobinHood CEO Vlad Tenev (whom Musk invited) about the GameStop trading controversy. More than 5,000 people joined the Clubhouse room, even more live-streamed the conversation on YouTube, and A16Z released it as a podcast. “It was a crazy moment,” says Krishnan, who dreamed up The Good Time Show with his wife and co-host Aarthi Ramamurthy—a fellow tech veteran who joined Clubhouse in May to run its international business—as something fun to do during the pandemic.