Big weekend King Salmon

Its becoming quite obvious that the pre season predictions for the Sacramento River salmon return this year would be sub parr and that the returning salmon numbers would be low. Thats not what we're seeing on the Sacramento River this season, at all. Hole after hole has salmon holding and the long runs are displaying the presence of moving salmon pretty much all day long. Its still early, but if this run continues to develop the way it has been, the peak of the run will likely be the best we've had in several years. We've had some tough days here and there, but its not due to a lack of salmon, thats unanimously agreed on by our team of guides. Fluctuations in flows are the likely culprit, and its just something we'll have to deal with this season. Water managers have been raising and lowering flows since spring and thts not likely to change until they go to minumum flows in November. It can change a wide open bite into a slower bite, but with all the salmon that are showing, we'll still see an above average season compared to recent years. The big salmon we're seeing are a huge bonus this year as well. Like last season, many salmon in the 20-40 lb. range will be caught again this year. Who knows, maybe we'll see a 50 lb. class King salmon caught in the Sacramento River this year. Lets hope so!! If you'd like to take a shot at a big King salmon this year, give Jaynie a call at (530) 510-2925 for more information or to pull the trigger for a trip with one of our Sacramento River King salmon fishing guides. Thank you!