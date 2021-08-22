Cancel
Big weekend King Salmon

myoutdoorbuddy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday salmon fishing was 3 for 3 was better than the day before ! It started off first hour with a Gloomis rod on the water ,never to be found .A little quite boat but we all snapped out of it and continued to fish with are first fish around 730 am landing a 22 pound male .The rest of the day we hooked and landed two other great fish making out total at 3 kings for the day .Remember there's fewer fish but much larger this year so far!

www.myoutdoorbuddy.com

Hobbiesktna.org

Fish and Game shuts down salmon fishing on Larson Creek

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has shut down all salmon fishing on Larson Creek. According to a statement by Fish and Game on Monday, about half of the sockeye salmon run for the year has passed the counting weir by the beginning of August. This year, that amounted to just over 1,700 fish. The sustainable escapement goal for sockeye on Larson Creek starts at 15,000 fish.
Hobbiesq13fox.com

Fishing Report of the Week: Sockeye Salmon at Wenatchee Lake

First time fishing Lake Wenatchee Sockeye and it didn't disappoint. Dropped my downrigger to 60' and used a dropper on the other rod. As soon as I got the second rod deployed it went off and I landed a nice hen and as I was bleeding that fish out the downrigger went off. I quickly landed that buck making perhaps the fastest salmon limit of my life.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Human-sized Tuna Reeled In, Weighs 620 Pounds

Fishing is fun because it’s always different. It can be challenging, dangerous and even a little frustrating. Or it can be extremely surprising – and may even pay a few bills. A Canadian woman is all smiles after she reeled in a prize bluefin tuna. The absolute wild catch weighed...
Redding, CAmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Lots of salmon filling the upper Sac!

Its becoming quite obvious that the pre season predictions for the Sacramento River salmon return this year would be sub parr and that the returning salmon numbers would be low. Thats not what we're seeing on the Sacramento River this season, at all. Hole after hole has salmon holding and the long runs are displaying the presence of moving salmon pretty much all day long. Its still early, but if this run continues to develop the way it has been, the peak of the run will likely be the best we've had in several years. We've had some tough days here and there, but its not due to a lack of salmon, thats unanimously agreed on by our team of guides. Fluctuations in flows are the likely culprit, and its just something we'll have to deal with this season. Water managers have been raising and lowering flows since spring and thts not likely to change until they go to minumum flows in November. It can change a wide open bite into a slower bite, but with all the salmon that are showing, we'll still see an above average season compared to recent years. The big salmon we're seeing are a huge bonus this year as well. Like last season, many salmon in the 20-40 lb. range will be caught again this year. Who knows, maybe we'll see a 50 lb. class King salmon caught in the Sacramento River this year. Lets hope so!! If you'd like to take a shot at a big King salmon this year, give Jaynie a call at (530) 510-2925 for more information or to pull the trigger for a trip with one of our Sacramento River King salmon fishing guides. Thank you!
Corning, CAmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Sac salmon season continues to shape up to be a good one!

Happy trio of anglers who fished with Captain Brady yesterday on the Sacramento River in Corning, Ca. We are nearing the beginning of a much better salmon season on the Sacramento River than we saw last year and most of the salmon we are catching are 3-4 year olds averaging 15-20 lbs. There are a few larger fish in the mix and I'm certain we'll see several salmon over 40 lbs landed this year. We have a lot of folks calling and asking about river and air quality conditions and I promise you all that we currently have plenty of cold water for our salmon run and the air quality has been pretty good south of Redding. We're not afraid to let folks know if fishing conditions deteriorate or the air quality is unsafe. Trust me when I say, we don't want to fish in those conditions either. We had some really heavy smoke to deal with on Shasta Lake this year and everyone who cancelled their trips for health reasons were allowed to do so without any problems on our end. Captain Justin Thompson and I are sold out for September trips, but Captain Kenny and Captain Brady have a day or two left to fill on the September schedule for those of you that haven't had a chance to schedule a trip this season. The chances of catching one or two big Kings per angler this season is a real possibility, especially in September and October. Please call Jaynie for more information and available dates if you're interested. Office/reservations desk- (530) 510-2925.
Corning, CAmyoutdoorbuddy.com

King Salmon Fishing Corning California

Another day on the water we landed 4 kings largest fish around 28 pounds drifing roe .With the water dropping daily it's still not crazy good .We are all working hard for fish .We are still catching some big giant's .!. Captain Kirk Portocarrero is a full-time, professional fishing guide...
Hobbiesthecounty.me

Salmon Season

The intriguing thing about fishing for landlocked salmon in Maine as opposed to trawling from a canoe or river fishing is that it is the closest one gets to Western-style trout fly-fishing. Though we are on a closed freshwater stream — a dam farther downstream forms East Grand Lake — we use the same lightweight tackle and similar small lures.
Hobbiesmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Salmon fishing in Redbluff and Corning Calf

We started off the morning with backtrolling flatfish lures and caught two kings with in a couple of hours .Both fish we're big fish with shoulders .We continued to fish plugs with one more on and gone .Started casting spinning rods and around 11am we hooked and landed a fish over 30 pounds .I will be fishing in Corning and Redbluff for the next month till the fish move further north.Please call if you have any guestions .Thank you 530-515-5951 sacriverguide since 1988 full time.
San Diego, CAsandiegofishreports.com

San Diego Fish Report

The topwater bass bite remains excellent in the early morning and evening. Sunday being the best day. Huge bluegill reports out of North Point and Otay Arm. A large school of crappie has been spotted. Considering Otay int have much of a crappie season this year it is a welcoming site. Now is the time to come out and rent a boat, to get out to Otay Arm where all the catfish have been hanging out. Stop by Otay concession, we have a full selection of catfish bait.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids angler ready for salmon fishing

BIG RAPIDS – Big Rapids’ Owen Seay has been keeping busy with fishing success in recent weeks. He’s been at the Rockford Dam and has had success getting steelhead. “Salmon is coming in pretty quick,” he said. “I like going to the Grand River and Sixth Street Dam and Tippy Dam by Manistee, plus the Pere Marquette River.”
Hobbieswebcenterfairbanks.com

Fishing Report: Catching silvers on the Deshka River

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - This week’s Fishing Report headed to Deshka Landing in late July to get a head start on the silver salmon run on the Deshka River with Drill Team Six Fishing Excursions. DT6 is a year-round guide service in the Matanuska Valley owned and operated by military veterans Dan and Sonia Praslowicz.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

32 Lures, Tactics to Catch Late-Summer Bass

From topwaters to deep jigs, here's what's new to put bass in the boat now and into early fall. Late summer can often be a challenging time for bass anglers. Sweltering temperatures affect fish immensely, and they can similarly make days on the water a bit unpleasant for anglers as well.
San Diego, CAsandiegofishreports.com

Great Yellowtail Fishing

The Tribute out of Seaforth Landing in San Diego,CA checked in with us today:. Great yellowtail fishing and some bluefin for our 2.5 day charter this weekend. 63 yellowtail from 17 to 35 lbs along with 17 bluefin and a small assortment of rockfish! Great trip and great people.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Center Console Flip-Top Scissor-Style Duck Boat Blind

A Quebec Hunter's Aluminum Boat and Flip-Top Blind Prove Deadly for Ducks and Geese. After navigating the rocky St. Lawrence River in the predawn darkness, Roger Yanik and his hunting partner, Fred Mondou, arrived at one of Yanik's favorite hunting spots. It was cold that morning in November 2020, but the chill would soon burn off with the sunrise.
Hobbiespoway.org

Night Fishing at Lake Poway

Come out and enjoy night fishing at Lake Poway beginning July 9th and continuing every Friday and Saturday night until September 4th. The lake will be open until 11:30 p.m. Boat rentals are not available at this time. Night Fishing will be from the shoreline only.
Hobbiesmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Anyone For Smoked Salmon

The Monument Fire has been burning now for almost three weeks and probably will burn to about October. It has been smoky most of the time but not every day here in Willow Creek. Health issues are of concern for the elderly and people with health issues. For most of us it is annoying but livable as we can go about our daily activities and work. The only good, if I could use that term, is the smoke has dimmed the sun so that the high temperatures of the summer are much cooler. In fact, it acts almost like it is autumn, the maple leaves are turning and dropping as are other leaves.
Hobbiesmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Anglers Await Arrival of Fall Klamath Kings

Some of the best steelhead fishing in recent years on the Klamath has kept anglers busy as we await the arrival of the fall kings. There’s been flurries of fish moving in the estuary and below the U.S. Highway101 bridge, but not many are choosing to head upriver as of yet. The water temperatures cooled by a couple degrees Monday and quite a few fresh steelhead and jacks moved into the lower river. The big kings should start to move any time, especially with the water starting to cool down. According to Dan Troxel, an environmental scientist on the Klamath River Project, only 47 adult salmon had been harvested from the State Route 96 bridge at Weitchpec to the Klamath mouth toward the quota of 611 for the week ending Thursday Aug. 19. Of those, 20 adults were caught at the spit area of the mouth. As of last Friday, 163 adults remained of the 183-adult sub-quota for the mouth. If the fishing doesn’t bust open soon, there is some help on the way. Reportedly, flows coming out of the Trinity are scheduled to increase Sept. 3 for the ceremonial Hoopa Boat Dance. Flows are predicted to peak at 2,800 cubic feet per second on the Hoopa gauge Sept. 5 or Sept. 6 and then ramp back down by Sept. 8.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

8/8 troll & bottom fishing

Headed out on Sunday for a mixed day of trolling and bottom bumping. I’m newer to fishing in 120’+ water, and wanted to do some trolling to find some bottom fishing spots. We landed one mahi about 15 mins after setting up the spread. The mahi hit a green rattle jet in 125’ of water. We continued to troll for about 2 more hours only catching barracudas. I marked a few ledges while trolling and went back to see if they were holding any fish. We managed to get some nice b liners and load up the cooler. I had some bigger presentations on the bottom but didn’t have any grouper, mangrove, or mutton bites. It seemed the ledges were only holding b’s. All in all it was a good day and I now have some numbers of my own to fish.

