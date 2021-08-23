Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

4 Reasons Why You Should Never Settle A Car Accident Claim Without A Lawyer

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s rare to be in a car accident and not get injured — only a few people get that lucky. Sometimes, if you weren’t injured, your car might be damaged. Either way, something needs fixing, and it’s only the elites who may have such an amount of money laying around. That said, the need for funds to pay up pending bills increases after an accident because you want to settle everything quickly and get past this phase of your life.

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lawyers#Insurance Company
Related
TrafficMotley Fool

Should You Report Every Accident to Your Auto Insurer?

You don't want to make the wrong choice. Auto insurance premiums tend to increase after a motor vehicle accident. That's because insurers assess the risk of providing coverage when deciding how much to charge. If a motorist has been in a recent accident, insurers believe there's a greater chance they'll become involved in a crash in the future.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Three Reasons Why You Should Never Pay Ransomware Attackers

Three Reasons Why You Should Never Pay Ransomware Attackers. After falling prey to a ransomware attack, most organizations are faced with the decision of whether they’re going to pay the ransom demand. We’ll save you some time: it’s not worth it, and here are three of the many reasons why it does not pay to pay.
Posted by
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Am I Entitled to $240K Cash Found in My Dead Brother’s Drawer?

My brother passed away five years ago. He left a substantial amount of cash in a dresser drawer. When my other brother had to identify his body, he found the $240,000. He and his wife made the decision to create a narrative of their own, suggesting that my brother was a drug dealer, so they could justify keeping this money for themselves. Consequently, with the loss of our brother and the stress of knowing that keeping this money was wrong and sinful, my brother had a massive heart attack.
Insurance Companiesliveinsurancenews.com

7 Steps To Filing An Auto Insurance Claim

While a car accident can occur in the blink of an eye, the aftermath of the incident can linger for weeks, months, or even years. After an accident, you may be left with vehicle damage, medical expenses, and other costs. Particularly if you’re able to prove auto negligence or the other party is at fault, you may be able to get compensation for these expenses; but to do so, you’ll need to see the insurance claims process through to completion.
Trafficsflcn.com

Understanding Car Accidents on Private Property

Car accidents can definitely happen anywhere and at any time. You might hit another vehicle or a person on a dark and stormy night, or it could happen in broad daylight with excellent visibility. Maybe you cause an accident because you’re not paying attention, or perhaps some other driver causes one.
Economythedetroitbureau.com

How Do I Identify a Car Insurance Company With Only a Policy Number?

If you are wondering how you can identify a car insurance company with only a policy number, this guide will help you figure out how feasible it is to do so. Unfortunately, it is very hard to find an insurance company based solely on a policy number. However, doing so is possible in some states where DMV codes are easier to look up.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Illegal Car Accessories: What Happens If You Get Caught?

We have all seen the disclaimer when shopping for car modifications: “not for use on public roads.” Some people take that warning seriously, and others completely ignore it. You should recognize that it is not only performance modifications that can be deemed illegal for road use. There is a whole industry of other car accessories that are frowned upon by law enforcement and can potentially get the owners in a lot of trouble.
Trafficsflcn.com

Protect Your Rights After a Car Accident With These Tips

After a car accident, it is important to take rights steps to protect your rights. The legal process can be overwhelming and confusing for many people, which is why it’s crucial that you arm yourself with the right information before moving forward. In this blog post, we will discuss how you can use these tips to make sure you are protected after an automobile accident.
RelationshipsTelegraph

My neighbour was murdered when I was 17 - so don't tell me that restraining orders work

When I was 17, my parents divorced and my mum and I moved to a nearby estate. Our house was in a little cul-de-sac of eight or nine, mostly populated by retired couples or families keen to fall within the catchment area of local schools. It was a quiet little domestic pocket, atop a big hill, where rarely anything of note happened, aside from some pretty lairy Christmas lights that magically appeared on the morning of December 1 and disappeared just as quickly a month later.
velillum.com

Does Auto Insurance Cover All Kinds of Car Accidents?

It is stated in the estimation graph that the death due to cars and other vehicle accidents has reached around 33000 in the recent year. Casual attitudes on the road or flaunting traffic norms are major reasons behind the cause. Hence the alarming rate of accidents has resulted in the interference of the insurance companies responsible for covering up for the loss of life and vehicle damage.
LawLaw.com

Liberty Mutual, Other Insurers File RICO Suit Over Allegedly Fraudulent Medical Treatments

Amica Mutual Insurance; Liberty Mutual Insurance Group; and other insurers filed a RICO lawsuit against Spine & Health, 4 UR Recovery Therapy and other defendants Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by the Law Offices of Greig, Kennedy, Seifert and Fitzgibbons, accuses the defendants of conspiring to use fraudulent medical treatments to file claims that exploit Michigan’s no-fault laws. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-11879, Liberty Insurance Corporation et al v. 4 Transport Inc et al.
Public HealthShropshire Star

Firm that never traded is wound up over false Covid claims

A company submitted false documents to 14 local authorities and the Government’s Bounce Back Loan scheme to secure £145,000 worth of grants and a loan put in place to support businesses during the pandemic. SIO Traders of Whitchurch was wound up in the High Court following confidential enquiries conducted by...
Relationship Adviceocmomblog.com

Reasons Why You Might Need to Hire a Premises Liability Lawyer

Slipping, stumbling, tripping, and falling are common causes of injury that happen daily. Sometimes it is due to our own clumsiness and other times it might be the result of negligence. If you have an accident on someone else’s property then you might be entitled to make a premises liability injury claim. These types of incidents are not always straightforward and seeking legal advice should be your first point of action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy