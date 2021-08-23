Cancel
NBA

Kent Bazemore says Lakers giving up on him after first stint ‘lit a fire’ under him to get better

By Silver Screen, Roll
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Mitch Kupchak created a title team as general manager with the Lakers, one of his biggest gaffes included the ending of Kent Bazemore’s first tenure in Los Angeles. The Lakers’ offseason plan of landing a superstar free agent, an unsuccessful one that was repeated over and over, led to them sacrificing other players along the way, Bazemore included. After being acquired in a midseason trade in the 2013-14 season, Bazemore pieced together a strong 23 games for the Lakers, averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 37.1% from the 3-point line.

