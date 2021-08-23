Fantasy and humanity in ‘Tigers Are Not Afraid’

Genuine moments of pure horror are extremely difficult to replicate, but why is that? Literary geniuses such as Stephen King have no problem illustrating the feeling in the pages of books, but when it comes to film, it’s something that few have been able to achieve. The more casual audiences amongst us would likely disagree with this statement, citing that they were terrified by what they saw in films like Paranormal Activity and The Conjuring. While they indeed may have been scared, it’s unlikely they unexperienced horror. These films need a change in genre as the title that they fall under is rather misleading to what is exhibited by those films. Many of the films that Hollywood produces fall victim to this, and only a few have successfully broken the mould.