Fantasy and humanity in ‘Tigers Are Not Afraid’
Once upon a time, there was a prince who wanted to be a tiger: tigers are hunters; their eyes can see in the dark; tigers are not afraid. But the prince couldn’t be a tiger, because he’d forgotten how to be a prince. You see, we forget that we are princes, warriors, tigers, when things from outside come to get us. This is the fairytale that young Estrella invents in class in the opening moments of Mexican film, Tigers Are Not Afraid, and it is the fairytale she lives out as the film progresses.soundsandcolours.com
Comments / 0