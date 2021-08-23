Chris Silverwood needs to stamp an identity on this England team - and fast
A lot has been said about this being a big six months for Joe Root as England captain, but the same is true for Chris Silverwood as coach - and perhaps even more so. It is four months since the removal of Ed Smith made Silverwood the all-powerful head coach, with free rein over selection. And in that time England’s record in Tests reads: played four, drawn two, lost two - and those two draws would probably have been defeats had the weather not intervened.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0