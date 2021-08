BOROUGH OF WEST MIFFLIN ENACTM...

Notice is hereby given that the Borough Council of the Borough of West Mifflin, at a meeting held on August 11, 2021, enacted an Ordinance titled and summarized as follows:. AUTHORIZING THE INCURRING OF NONELECTORAL DEBT BY THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED SIX MILLION FIVE HUNDRED THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($6,530,000); COVENANTING TO PAY, AND PLEDGING UNLIMITED TAXING POWER OF THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNIT FOR THE PAYMENT OF, THE BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE ESTABLISHING A SINKING FUND AND APPOINTING A SINKING FUND DEPOSITORY; FIXING THE FORM, MAXIMUM INTEREST RATES, MATURITY, REDEMPTION AND OTHER PROVISIONS FOR THE PAYMENT THEREOF; AUTHORIZING THE ACCEPTANCE OF A PROPOSAL FOR THE PURCHASE OF THE BONDS; AUTHORIZING A FILING OF REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT; RATIFYING AND DIRECTING CERTAIN ACTIONS OF OFFICERS; AND MAKING CERTAIN OTHER COVENANTS AND PROVISIONS IN RESPECT OF THE BONDS.