Author: Gabriela Mauch, Head of ActivTrak’s productivity lab. With lists sweeping the web of various ways to be effective, productive, and happy while working from home, we thought it would be beneficial to advise from a different angle — an angle that we, as leaders here at ActivTrak, think about on a daily basis. Because, while it’s important that each individual consider the best ways to work from home, it’s even more important that leaders and managers create work environments that accommodate at-home practices while still driving critical business outcomes.