COVID Summer Surge (Mostly Among the Unvaccinated) Brings Humboldt to the Brink of Hospital Capacity as Staffing Crisis Worsens

By Ryan Hutson
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Joseph Hospital’s Emergency Room has recently had to turn away locals who were seriously ill with COVID – who were then faced with either being transferred to Santa Rosa for care or simply returning home – due to lack of open hospital beds available. Meanwhile nurses struggled to tend to those that were already admitted. As of Friday, the ICU is full, and as one frontline caregiver put it, “We’ve got a lot of COVID in there. They just keep coming, and we just do not have the staff.”

