‘Community Conversations’ With Brittany Powell, EPD Crime Analyst
I’m Brittany Powell and I’m the Crime Analyst for the Eureka Police Department. And I’ve worked here for about 10 years. I do many things, I have a lot of different jobs here at the police department. I started as a police service officer, and then I was promoted to administrative technician and now crime analyst. I also handle public information, and am the budget analyst. I put on events, do all the purchasing and budgeting for the department, and tie up all the loose ends.kymkemp.com
Comments / 0