Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

‘Community Conversations’ With Brittany Powell, EPD Crime Analyst

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m Brittany Powell and I’m the Crime Analyst for the Eureka Police Department. And I’ve worked here for about 10 years. I do many things, I have a lot of different jobs here at the police department. I started as a police service officer, and then I was promoted to administrative technician and now crime analyst. I also handle public information, and am the budget analyst. I put on events, do all the purchasing and budgeting for the department, and tie up all the loose ends.

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Eureka, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Basketball
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epd#Volunteers#Basketball#Community Services#Ice Cream#Covid#Zane Middle School#Pta#Target#Cutten Ridgewood School#Eureka Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court blocks Biden administration's eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court late Thursday blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from enforcing the federal moratorium on evicting renters during the coronavirus pandemic, a defeat for the Biden administration's effort to continue the moratorium even though the court had signaled that the action lacked the proper legal basis.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
POTUSCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

Obama says he's "heartbroken" after attack in Kabul. Former President Barack Obama released a statement Friday on the terrorist attack that killed more than 100 people, including 13 US service members, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. "Like so many of you, Michelle and I were heartbroken to hear about the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy