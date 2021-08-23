Cancel
Animals

Endangered whales, sea turtles to receive new protections from entanglement

By Covid-19
cannonbeachgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon Fish and Wildlife officials released a draft conservation plan that aims to protect endangered whales and sea turtles from entanglement in Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery. In recent years, whales and sea turtles have increasingly become entangled in fishing gear in Pacific Ocean waters off the U.S. West Coast. Along with other impacts, entanglements in fishing gear threaten the recovery of endangered humpback whales, blue whales, and Pacific leatherback sea turtles that migrate and feed off the Oregon coast.

