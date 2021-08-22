Cancel
Getting to know: Jordan Smith

 5 days ago

Jaguars News | Jacksonville Jaguars - jaguars.com John Oehser. JACKSONVILLE - Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer wanted pass-rushing defensive end Jordan Smith from Alabama-Birmingham during April's 2021 NFL Draft enough to wheel and deal to move up in the fourth round for the tantalizing prospect. Smith stands nearly 6-feet-7 inches and has the frame, wingspan and flexibility to be a force in the Jaguars' new 3-4 defensive alignment. Meyer put a verbal asterisk next to Smith at the end of Draft Weekend when he told the media Smith would be a developmental guy, a player who has plenty to work with but lots to learn about playing in the NFL. You can see the athleticism when he walks onto the field - and you can clearly understand why Meyer was so quick to give a guy with prototypical size and skills the kind of timeframe that would ensure he develops because guys who look and move like Smith aren't common. Here's senior correspondent Brian Sexton's recent conversation with Smith:

