Matt Brash throws a complete game in the opener coming within two outs of a no-hitter. Frisco, TX—The Arkansas Travelers swept a doubleheader from the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday night winning by scores of 3-0 and 8-2. Matt Brash threw a complete game, one hit shutout in the opener. Brash retired 18 in a row at one point in the game and did not allow a hit until the final inning. He matched his career best with 11 strikeouts. In game two, the Travs jumped to the lead thanks to three Frisco errors and never looked back thanks to a dominant performance from the bullpen.