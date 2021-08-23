Letter To The Editor: Let’s Make 2021 A Crash-Free School Year

Crimson Salmons of Bellefontaine, left, pets Columbus Police Department Mounted Unit horse “Maddie” Saturday, alongside Sabrina Salmons, and her son, Axyl, age 1, during the Bellefontaine Police Department’s ninth annual Community Safety Event at Southview Park. “Maddie” and “Legend” and their handlers detailed the various duties of the mounted unit in Columbus and some of the benefits of officers riding horseback in crowded spaces and the height advantage it affords. The Community Safety Event featured a variety of local, state and federal safety-related agencies and emergency responders, with hands-on activities for families, from K9 demonstrations to medical helicopter take-offs and an impaired driving simulator. A dunk tank on site for the first time also raised funds for drug use prevention programs and provided a chance to cool off on a hot afternoon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
