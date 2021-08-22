Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Summer School: Liberty with Alan York

By Matthew Bonaparte
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty took quite the step up in its second consecutive season playing Syracuse football. In 2019, when the two teams played for the first time ever, SU knocked the Flames’ socks off in a 24-0 win in which Liberty HC, Hugh Freeze, did his job from a hospital bed. The script was flipped in 2020 when Malik Willis assumed the role of QB, LU Trounced Dino Babers’ team, 38-24 in a season Syracuse would like to forget. Heading into 2021, Liberty looks to be quite the team, once again headed by Malik Willis and now seasoned headman Hugh Freeze.

Dino Babers
Hugh Freeze
