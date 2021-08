Jaron: 3-9 It pains me to say this, but this is actually an optimistic prediction. There is a real possibility that this team doesn’t hit even the three win mark. The simple truth is, there are just too many question marks surrounding this team. Will the offensive line be better? Who will be QB1 and can he hold on to the position? Will the defensive line and linebackers be able to stop a running attack? Does SU have the DB personnel to fill some open gaps?