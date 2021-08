There's no shortage of ways to preorder a Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 today. The real challenge is choosing the one with the best combination of useful add-ons, discounts and trade-in value for your current phone. While most retailers are offering deals fairly similar to Samsung's own website, Google Fi is trying something different. If you're new to Google's phone service, you can get a $400 discount in addition to the $150 accessory discount from Samsung, entirely separate from the discount you get on a phone trade in -- which is up to $500. That's a maximum of $1,050 in possible savings by preordering a $1,000 phone.