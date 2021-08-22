Which patent granted in Urbana in week ending Aug. 7 took the longest?

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Aug. 7 in Urbana was 1,076 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois for a system and method for ultrafast magnetic resonance spectroscopic imaging using learned spectral features. It was filed on Aug. 23, 2018 before being approved on Aug. 3, 2021.