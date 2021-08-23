Cancel
Gartner highlights key trends powering the rise of emerging technologies

By Mike Wheatley
siliconangle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch firm Gartner Inc. has identified engineering trust, accelerating growth and sculpting change as the three main trends driving organizations to explore a range of new and emerging technologies it has identified in its latest Hype Cycle. The 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle For Emerging Technologies report, released today, highlights the...

siliconangle.com

