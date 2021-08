Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they must be wary facing Billy Gilmour in their Premier League opener at Norwich City. Gilmour is on-loan at Norwich from Chelsea. Klopp said, "A good start is important, but we wouldn't stop if we couldn't start well. I'd love to win the first game, but it's disrespectful to talk about that before we even face Norwich. We have to go there, we'll do that this afternoon, have a nice sleep.