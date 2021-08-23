Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Senzatela, Rockies to face Hendricks, Cubs

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Colorado Rockies (57-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-72, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (14-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -132, Rockies +114; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to face the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Cubs are 31-31 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .392 this season. Frank Schwindel leads the team with a mark of .584.

The Rockies are 14-45 in road games. Colorado is hitting a collective .251 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with an average of .276.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Tyler Kinley earned his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Colorado. Jake Jewell took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom is second on the Cubs with 27 extra base hits and is batting .253.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 21 home runs and is slugging .519.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .247 batting average, 7.01 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

546K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Tyler Kinley
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Dillon Maples
Person
Kohl Stewart
Person
Chris Owings
Person
Brad Wieck
Person
Jake Jewell
Person
Scott Oberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Chicago Cubs#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Here’s what the Cubs could do with Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward is having the worst year of his career. It’s strange, actually — after a rising OPS and OPS+ for four straight years from 2017-20, Heyward’s performance has really gone in the tank. He’s currently hitting .198./271/.322, all career lows, and though he’s still relatively young (turns 32 next week), he seems to have lost a step defensively and his arm doesn’t appear to be what it used to.
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBbleachernation.com

Javy Báez Would “Love” to Re-Sign with the Cubs After the Season (But … )

Even after his trade to the New York Mets, Javy Báez still says he’d be happy to re-up with the Cubs after the season. “To be honest, I would love to,” Báez said, per NBC Sports Chicago. “But I don’t know what will happen this offseason with all these moves and the plan that this organization has …. Obviously, I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me. I’ve never been in another organization, but I’m pretty sure this is one of the best ones, if not the best one. I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me and my family.”
MLBchicitysports.com

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story hints he’d be interested in Chicago Cubs

One of the biggest storylines in what was a memorable 2021 MLB Trade Deadline was Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story staying put and not being moved. Story is set to be a free agent after this season and will be one of the top players pursued on the open market. So seeing him stay put was a little shocking to some. But it could pay off in the long run for a team like the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs made the decision to sell off several valuable assets such as Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez. Now, as they enter a rebuild the team has the chance to land a piece that could accelerate the process and he’s currently at Wrigley Field this week.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Rockies-Cubs game postponed; doubleheader set for Wednesday

CHICAGO (AP) — Tuesday night’s game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs was postponed because of thunderstorms and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Storms rolled into Wrigley Field about 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The rain was torrential at times, and the area was placed...
MLBchatsports.com

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Rockies series preview

The Cubs, as you know, just faced the Rockies in Denver a couple weeks ago. They won one of the three games, which is pretty good — Colorado is 43-22 at home. That’s the most home wins of anyone in MLB. The counterpoint to that, of course, is their 14-45 road record, worst in baseball.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Woeful against Brewers

Hendricks (13-5) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Brewers after allowing nine runs on 11 hits and a walk across four innings, striking out three. This was one of Hendricks' worst starts of his entire career, as the right-hander struggled to settle on the mound and allowed hard contact all game long. The nine runs allowed are a season-worst mark for him, while the 11 hits tied his worst season output in that category as well. He still owns a 4.15 ERA on the year and was coming off a stretch of six quality starts across seven appearances before the wheels came off in this one, however, so there's a chance this might have been nothing more than an outlier and a bad day for the eight-year veteran.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 119 thread: Ryan Weathers vs Antonio Senzatela

After another abysmal 1-5 road trip that saw the Rockies get outscored 28-11 (including two shutouts), the team returns to the safe confines of Coors Field for three-game sets against the San Diego Padres (67-53) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-81). The Padres come into town first, and they are coming off of a four-game set against the Snakes in the Desert where they lost three of four, were outscored 24-13, and were no-hit by a pitcher making his first MLB start.
MLBgiants365.com

Rockies to face Giants on the road

Colorado Rockies (51-65, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-41, first in the NL West) San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Giants: TBD FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -205, Rockies +170; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will face off on Saturday. The Giants are 39-17 in home games in 2020.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Hendricks clunker adds to Cubs misery

As if things weren't bad enough for the Cubs, Kyle Hendricks turned in the worst start of his major league career in a dismal 17-4 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday at Wrigley Field. The loss completed an 0-7 homestand for the Cubs against the White Sox and Brewers. But Hendricks...
MLBDerrick

Hendricks keeps Reds in check as Cubs end 12-game skid, 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings — the only big one...
MLBdecaturradio.com

Cubs Split DH With Rockies

The Cubs split a doubleheader with the Rockies at Wrigley Field. Patrick Wisdom’s three-run home run in the fifth gave Chicago a 5-2 win in game one. Codi Heuer earned the victory and Adam Morgan got the save. The Rockies beat the Cubs 13-10 in ten innings in the nightcap. Ian Happ drilled a three-run shot for Chicago, which took two of three in the series. Jake Jewell was tagged with the defeat. The Cubs visit the White Sox tomorrow night.
MLBrestorationnewsmedia.com

Hendricks wins MLB-leading 14th, Cubs snap 12-game skid

CINCINNATI — Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

Comments / 0

Community Policy