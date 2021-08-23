Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Gonzales scheduled to start for Mariners at Athletics

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Seattle Mariners (67-58, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (70-55, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -121, Mariners +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to face the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The Athletics are 35-27 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 155 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads the team with 31, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Mariners are 30-33 on the road. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .361.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Marco Gonzales recorded his third victory and Kyle Seager went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Seattle. Cole Irvin registered his ninth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .557.

Seager leads the Mariners with 50 extra base hits and is batting .219.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .216 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

546K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Stephen Piscotty
Person
Ken Giles
Person
Sam Haggerty
Person
Justus Sheffield
Person
Mike Fiers
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Oakland Athletics#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners will be faced with a difficult decision regarding their perennial third-baseman: do they pick up Kyle Seager‘s $15 million option, decline the option and attempt to sign him to a new deal, or decline the option and explore the free-agent market?
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...
MLBsodomojo.com

Is Matt Brash the biggest steal for the Seattle Mariners?

You might have heard of the name Matt Brash as of late, but for a while, he was a mere afterthought. The Seattle Mariners acquired him almost exactly a year ago from the San Diego Padres for Taylor Williams. Jerry Dipoto and the Seattle Mariners have made some great trades...
Baseballwtaw.com

Rangers can’t solve Gonzales, Mariners

Nothing doing for the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon, as they were done in by the Seattle Mariners, 3-1. Texas couldn’t solve left-hander Marco Gonzales, who went the distance while giving up just two hits and striking out nine. Mike Foltynewicz was the hard-luck-loser for the Rangers, surrendering three runs in...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

The Seattle Mariners today announced their 2022 Cactus League schedule featuring 15 home games at the Peoria Sports Complex and 16 road games (including two against the San Diego Padres at Peoria) for a total of 31 Spring Training games. The Mariners open the spring schedule as the visiting team...
MLBallfans.co

Gonzales throws 2-hitter, Mariners beat Rangers 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Thursday. Gonzales (4-5) allowed Charlie Culberson’s two-out homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin’s single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters over the final seven innings — helped by a double play that followed his only walk of the game.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Marco Gonzales twirls CG, pitches Mariners past Rangers

Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hit complete game and tied a career-high with nine strikeouts as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 3-1 Thursday afternoon. J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley hit solo home runs for the Mariners, who took two of three games in the series between the American League West rivals.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Marco Gonzales’ complete game leads Mariners in 3-1 win over Rangers

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Thursday. Gonzales (4-5) allowed Charlie Culberson’s homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin’s single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters over the final seven innings — helped by a double play that followed his only walk of the game.
MLBnumberfire.com

Athletics' Chad Pinder on bench Tuesday

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday afternoon's game against right-hander Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners. Pinder went 0-for-2 in a start on Monday and is hitting .207 overall this season. Mark Canha is shifting to right field Tuesday in place of Pinder and Tony Kemp is entering the lineup to play left field and bat seventh.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners Takeaways: Scott Servais on Ty France’s defense, Jarred Kelenic’s ABs, Marco Gonzales’ improvement

Entering the season, the Mariners knew that Ty France had an everyday spot in their lineup. They just didn’t know where he would play defense. Early in the year, if France wasn’t the designated hitter, he played second base and spelled Kyle Seager at third base just as much as he played first base. But with a season-ending injury to 2020 Gold Glove first baseman Evan White, France has become Seattle’s primary option at the position.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Seager’s homer, Gonzales’ strong pitching lead Mariners past Texas 3-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer on the game’s third at-bat, Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night. Mariners 3, Rangers 1: Box Score. Gonzales (5-5) followed up a two-hitter against Texas on Aug....
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners refuse to be normal, get dragged above high-water mark kicking and screaming

Before we begin, take a few deep breaths. In, out. In, out. In, out. Fine, let’s just get it over with. The Mariners are 10 games over .500 for the first time since [redacted], and it ought to feel amazing. In fact, it did, when the win was all but on the books, when the game was cruising into the ninth inning with the M’s on top, 7-2.
Baseballwearebreakingnews.com

Alvarez Pushes 4; Astros Crush Mariners 12-3

HOUSTON (AP) – Yordan Alvarez homered and produced four runs in the Houston Astros’ early attack off Yusei Kikuchi to crush the Seattle Mariners 12-3 on Friday night. Cuban Alvarez and Jake Meyers hit two-run homers off Kikuchi (7-7), who tied for the highest number of runs allowed in his life, with seven after just 2 2/3 innings.
MLBnumberfire.com

Matt Chapman (foot) back Tuesday afternoon for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Matt Chapman (foot) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday afternoon's game against right-hander Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners. Chapman was scratched from Monday's lineup with a bruised left foot. He is returning to third base and batting sixth for Tuesday's matinee. Josh Harrison is moving to second base and batting fifth while Jed Lowrie grabs a seat.
MLBmillburysutton.com

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (67-58) visit the Oakland Athletics (70-55) Monday to begin a three-game set at Oakland Coliseum. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Athletics odds with MLB picks and predictions. Seattle prevented a three-game sweep by the Houston Astros...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners finish off Athletics in odd fashion… with no Drama

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: Chris Flexen #77 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 24, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) In the finale of the short two-game set against the Oakland...

Comments / 0

Community Policy