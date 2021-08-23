Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Greinke expected to start as Houston hosts Kansas City

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Kansas City Royals (55-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (73-51, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (3-3, 5.03 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (11-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -237, Royals +194; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Kansas City will face off on Monday.

The Astros are 39-24 on their home turf. The Houston offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Royals are 23-37 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .389 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .517 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 6-3. Ryan Pressly earned his fifth victory and Aledmys Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Houston. Wade Davis registered his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 25 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

Perez leads the Royals with 80 RBIs and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .289 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Royals: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Kyle Tucker: (covid-19), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

546K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Greg Holland
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Jesse Hahn
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Astros 237#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa is officially not returning next season

Carlos Correa officially announces that this is his final season with the Houston Astros. In a recent article from The Athletic (subscription needed), the publication discussed the cheating scandal with Houston Astros‘ players, as Carlos Correa’s identifies the 2021 season as his last with the Astros. While being a fan speculation for quite sometime, Correa’s extension wasn’t met during the past offseason, leaving him a free agent come the end of the ’21 season.
MLBneworleanssun.com

Luis Garcia latest Astros starter to try to stymie Angels

When you're part of the same starting rotation as Zack Greinke, Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez, it's easy to get overlooked. Luis Garcia seems perfectly fine working in their shadows with the Houston Astros. Garcia is scheduled to make his 20th start of the season on Saturday night, facing...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors get an early start

It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days in Houston are done. Are the Detroit Tigers next?. Depending on your outlook, Detroit Tigers fans got some good news yesterday as Carlos Correa said this season is his last one in a Houston Astros uniform.
MLBFulton Sun

Garcia's strong start helps Astros cool off Royals, 4-0

HOUSTON — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter Tuesday night to lead the Houston Astros past the Kansas City Royals 4-0. Garcia (10-6) struck out seven and scattered four hits across 62/3 sharp innings. Ryne Stanek got the next four outs before Kendall Graveman worked a perfect ninth.
MLBFOX Sports

Bregman scores winning run in 10th as Astros down KC 6-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
Posted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers could get second chance at shortstop Marcus Semien

The Detroit Tigers could very likely be players in the free-agent market this upcoming offseason. Veteran shortstop Marcus Semien is one of the guys whose name has been tossed around. While the frontrunner and destined option seems like it will be Carlos Correa, he may be too expensive. The Detroit...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Brewers place 3B Eduardo Escobar (hamstring) on IL

The Milwaukee Brewers placed third baseman Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a strained right hamstring. Escobar was injured Sunday during a game against the Washington Nationals and is slated to miss approximately two weeks, according to manager Craig Counsell. "It was good news, really," Counsell...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Kiermaier sitting Tuesday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Kiermaier is taking a seat against a left-hander for the second time in the last three games. Manuel Margot is replacing Kiermaier in center field and batting sixth. Austin Meadows is in left and Randy Arozarena is in right. Brett Phillips is also out of the lineup as the Rays are playing without a designated hitter in a National League park.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox believe 20-run outburst could end skid, propel them forward: ‘A night a lot of us were looking forward to,’ Xander Bogaerts says

BOSTON -- The Red Sox let out weeks worth of offensive frustrations Wednesday night against the Rays, and they hope their 20-run outburst is a sign of good things to come. Boston set season highs in runs (20), hits (19) and walks (9) and tied season highs in both triples (2) and extra-base hits (10) in a 20-8 drubbing of Tampa Bay that was even more of a blowout than the final score would indicate. From the first inning, when Kiké Hernández, Hunter Renfroe and Xander Bogaerts became the first trio of Red Sox since at least 1961 to lead off a game with three doubles in a row, it was clear Boston’s offense had awoken from a prolonged slumber.
MLBskornorth.com

Twins notes: Rocco Baldelli on Jose Miranda; Nick Gordon on playing center field

BOSTON—Though he was a top 30 organizational prospect, Jose Miranda’s offensive performance through the 2019 season was fairly pedestrian. In his age-21 season at High A Fort Myers, Miranda hit .248/.299/.364 in 478 plate appearances. Though his glove was thought to be legit—he started games at second base, third base, and shortstop—the offensive numbers were underwhelming enough that the Twins left him unprotected in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft, and unlike Akil Baddoo and Tyler Wells, every team in the league passed on him.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Former Phillies prospect Tyler Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start

While the Phillies were six outs away from a combined no-hitter on Saturday, one former Phillies farmhand completed the feat in his first ever big-league start. The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres on Saturday. He struck out five Padre hitters, walked three and threw 102 pitches. The 27-year-old left-hander made his MLB debut on Aug. 3 as a reliever after making ten starts for Triple-A Reno.
MLBMLB

Reds stunned by Brewers' late comeback

MILWAUKEE -- The Reds have endured bullpen heartbreak several times this season. But the club felt it on a whole other level on Tuesday vs. the Brewers. First, one of their most effective relievers -- Michael Lorenzen -- blew a lead for a 7-4 loss. And worst, another reliever -- Tejay Antone -- grabbed his elbow in pain and walked off the mound.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kansas City Royals host St. Louis Cardinals to start homestand

The Kansas City Royals have come back home and are set to begin a 7-game homestand. Their first foe is the St. Louis Cardinals. After a mixed bag of a road trip and a day off, the Kansas City Royals have finally returned home. The Royals haven’t played a home game since Thursday, July 29 (which happened to be a nice 5-0 win over the Chicago White Sox), but now they’re back in town and are getting set to face off against the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Thompson scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (53-68, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (3-6, 5.09 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Cubs: Keegan Thompson (3-2, 2.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -115, Royals -102; over/under is even.

Comments / 0

Community Policy