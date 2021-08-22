Cancel
90.7 percent of Hinsdale Central teachers stay put; average earns $109,862 per year

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 90.7 percent of teachers stay at Hinsdale Central High School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

