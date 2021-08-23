The Dollar Is Under Pressure Against All G10 Peers But The Japanese Yen

Last Friday ended on a positive note. The risk-off that took markets hostage for most of the week subsided. Dip-buyers entered European and equity markets, lifting the EuroStoxx50 from the 4100 support area (+0.55%) and the S&P500 (+0.81%) from similar technical references around 4400. US Treasuries erased earlier gains, leading to a bear flattening of the curve with the belly underperforming. Yield changes varied from +0.5 (2y) to +1.5/1.8 bps (5y/7y) to -0.2 bps (30y). German Bunds outperformed, trading a narrow sideways trading range to finish unchanged. The 10y yield remains within proximity of the -0.50% support. The dollar’s bull run reversed as sentiment improved. EUR/USD’s break below 1.1695/1.1704 on Thursday did not meet with follow-through action. Instead, the pair fought its way back north of 1.17. In parallel price action, the trade-weighted dollar’s (closed at 93.49) technical momentum generated after capturing 93.44 (previous 2021 high) faded. USD/JPY was little changed. EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF extensively tested 128 and 1.07 respectively in the days before, but both support zones survived, triggering a minor rebound going into the weekend. Sterling remained in the defensive after a week of unconvincing data made investors ponder the UK central bank’s hawkish turn earlier this month. EUR/GBP rose from 0.856 to 0.859. It started the week just north of 0.85.