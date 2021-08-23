Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

The Dollar Is Under Pressure Against All G10 Peers But The Japanese Yen

By KBC Bank
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Last Friday ended on a positive note. The risk-off that took markets hostage for most of the week subsided. Dip-buyers entered European and equity markets, lifting the EuroStoxx50 from the 4100 support area (+0.55%) and the S&P500 (+0.81%) from similar technical references around 4400. US Treasuries erased earlier gains, leading to a bear flattening of the curve with the belly underperforming. Yield changes varied from +0.5 (2y) to +1.5/1.8 bps (5y/7y) to -0.2 bps (30y). German Bunds outperformed, trading a narrow sideways trading range to finish unchanged. The 10y yield remains within proximity of the -0.50% support. The dollar’s bull run reversed as sentiment improved. EUR/USD’s break below 1.1695/1.1704 on Thursday did not meet with follow-through action. Instead, the pair fought its way back north of 1.17. In parallel price action, the trade-weighted dollar’s (closed at 93.49) technical momentum generated after capturing 93.44 (previous 2021 high) faded. USD/JPY was little changed. EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF extensively tested 128 and 1.07 respectively in the days before, but both support zones survived, triggering a minor rebound going into the weekend. Sterling remained in the defensive after a week of unconvincing data made investors ponder the UK central bank’s hawkish turn earlier this month. EUR/GBP rose from 0.856 to 0.859. It started the week just north of 0.85.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasuries#Japanese Yen#G10#European#Eurostoxx50#German#Eur Usd#Usd Jpy#Eur Jpy#Eur Chf#Chinese#British#Jibun Pmi#Swedish#The Social Democrats#Congress#Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY stays calm near 110.00 ahead of US data, muted risk sentiment

USD/JPY tracks higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index pushes higher above 93.00 on renewed taper speculation. US Treasury rises for the straight third day underpins the demand for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair manages to trade higher...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Two Scenarios Likely

The USD/JPY currency pair failed to break the resistance level at 110.20 on Thursday. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a support level formed by the 100– hour simple moving average at 109.89. If the currency exchange rate breaks the support level, a decline towards the weekly pivot point...
Marketsactionforex.com

Jackson Hole Will Determine The Fate Of The Dollar And Markets

It is not an exaggeration to say that the future of the markets is now tied to Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Much more so in the currency market, which is often influenced by interest rate trends and expectations. The Fed chairman will be speaking shortly after the start of the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Breakout Occurs

On Thursday, the British Pound fell by 66 pips or 0.48% against the US Dollar. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during Thursday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, sellers are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate lower during the...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares subdued ahead of Fed chair speech; banks slip

BENGALURU, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Friday, with banking stocks falling the most, as caution kicked in ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech due later in the day. By 0346 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.05% at 16,628.50,...
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Mixed as More Fed Comments Awaited, Sterling Softens

Overall markets continue to trade in a mixed manner for now. Yen and Dollar are currently the weakest for the weak while commodity currencies are the strongest. But all major pairs and crosses are stuck inside prior week’s range. The situation in Afghanistan is unlikely to be a persistent worry for investors. Main focuses will remain on the comments from Fed officials regarding tapering.
Currenciesactionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

According to the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes, some supporters of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council disagree with its new guidance on the future course of the policy. They fear it is underestimating the risk of rising inflation. Policymakers are concerned that the new formulation implies constant exceeding the limit and the “promise to maintain interest rates at the current or lower level for a very long period of time without explicit reservation.”
Goodlettsville, TNwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Cost Pressures Testing Strength of Dollar Formats

Dollar General officials said the discount chain continued to perform at a high level despite encountering inflated sales and profits from a year ago and facing increasing cost pressures due to rising product price inflation, freight and transportation. Sales, comps and gross profits at Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General all declined...
MarketsCNBC

Gold gains on dollar retreat, Delta risks

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,787.56 per ounce by 5:09 a.m. ET, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,790.20. Gold rose on Monday as the dollar pulled back, with lingering concerns over possible roadblocks to global economic growth from rising Covid-19 Delta virus cases boosting bullion's appeal. Spot...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY refreshes daily high above 110.00 ahead of US data

USD/JPY tracks higher on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 as risk sentiment improves. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. USD/JPY pair remains on the higher edge in the Asian session. Despite the weakness in the greenback, USD/JPY...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Risk-On Boosts AUD, NZD, Asian, EMFX; Dollar Eases

Summary: Risk appetite remained robust ahead of a key address from US Fed President Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium which begins tomorrow. Resource and Asian currencies rallied with the Australian and New Zealand Dollars performing best. The Australian Dollar extended its gains over the Greenback, up 0.4% to 0.7277 (0.7255). New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) powered higher to 0.6978 (0.6948 yesterday). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the US currency’s value against a basket of foreign currencies, eased 0.07% to 92.82 from 92.90 yesterday. Sterling (GBP/USD) added 0.27%, finishing at 1.3760 from 1.3730 while the EUR/USD pair edged higher to 1.1770 (1.1758). The combination of higher US bond yields amidst risk-on saw the Dollar fare better against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY settled 0.25% higher at 110.01 from 109.68. The US Dollar lost ground against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar slid 0.30% to 32.79 from 32.91. The Greenback finished 0.15% lower against the Singapore Dollar to 1.3525 (1.3543 yesterday). USD/CNH settled at 6.4705 (6.4695).
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Potential Target At 110.32

On August 25, the US Dollar surged by 38 pips or 0.35% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair reversed from a support line at 109.71 during Wednesday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers will be near the 110.32 level.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index under pressure near 93.00, focus on Jackson Hole

DXY alternates gains with losses around the 93.00 level. The Jackson Hole Symposium kicks in, Powell speaks on Friday. Advanced Q2 GDP, weekly Claims next on tap in the US docket. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, trades in the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Daily Tecnical Analysis

The forecasts for today’s trading session are for the currency pair to test the support at 1.1700 due to the fact that, during the early hours of today’s trading session, the EUR/USD bounced from the resistance level at 1.1770. The upward movement that began in the start of the week and led to an appreciation of the euro against the dollar would most probably end, and the pair will likely continue the downtrend which is coming from the higher time frames. Only a breach of the resistance level at 1.1770 would head the pair towards the psychological level of 1.1800. During today’s session, volatility will most likely spike after the U.S. preliminary GDP and the initial jobless claims reports are announced at 12:30 GMT.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Bounces Off Support

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.1729. As a result, the common European currency surged by 43 pips or 0.37% against the US Dollar during Wednesday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H...
StocksNBC Connecticut

European Stocks Retreat, Tracking Global Sentiment Ahead of Fed Symposium

The Fed's Jackson Hole symposium kicks off Thursday. Markets will be watching Friday's closing remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell. European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday that economic impact from the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant is likely to be limited across the euro zone. German...

Comments / 0

Community Policy