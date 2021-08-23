Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BTCUSD Approaches Key Resistance As Sentiment Improves

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar tilted higher in early trading even after weak flash manufacturing and services PMI data. According to Markit, the services PMI declined from 44.2 in July to 43.3 in August. In the same period, the manufacturing PMI declined from 56.9 to 51.7. This performance was mostly because of controversial new lockdowns. Some of these lockdowns could go on for weeks as New South Wales recorded more than 818 new cases today. Further data showed that a quarter of all patients in ICU in the country were below the age of 40.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Btcusd#Australian#Pmi#Icu#European#Treasury#Eurozone#Eurusd#Audusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD renews weekly highs near 0.7280 on improving market mood

AUD/USD regained its traction in the late American session. US Dollar Index turned negative on the day near 92.80. S&P 500 Index notched a new all-time high above 4,500 on rising financial stocks. The AUD/USD pair spent the first half of the day consolidating its recent gains around 0.7250 but...
Energy IndustryEntrepreneur

Is This the Time for Crude Oil & Energy ETFs?

USO) added about 3% on Aug 24. News of zero new cases in China, U.S. FDA’s full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, no new flare-up in taper talks and the moderate strength in the greenback and bargain hunting led to the oil price gains. “The U.S. Dollar has retreated from...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price down on corrective pullback from recent gains

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading lower in early dealings Wednesday, on routine downside corrections after recent gains. Keener risk recently is a bearish element for the safe-haven metals. October gold futures were last down $13.40 at $1,792.90. September Comex silver was last down $0.144 at $23.75 an ounce.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY stays calm near 110.00 ahead of US data, muted risk sentiment

USD/JPY tracks higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index pushes higher above 93.00 on renewed taper speculation. US Treasury rises for the straight third day underpins the demand for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair manages to trade higher...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY About To Test Resistance

The Japanese yen weakened after a lower-than-expected Tokyo CPI in August. The US dollar is grinding its way back up after the mid-month correction. A double test at 109.50 suggests strong buying interest. Layers of support indicate buyers’ willingness to pay up, the freshest one is at 109.90. Momentum has...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Breaks Key Hurdle, US GDP Grew 6.6%

USD/JPY formed a support base above 109.00 and it started a fresh increase. It broke a major contracting triangle with resistance near 109.90 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD could attempt an upside break above 1.1800. The US GDP grew 6.6% in Q2 2021 (prelim), up from the last 6.5%. USD/JPY...
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Mixed as More Fed Comments Awaited, Sterling Softens

Overall markets continue to trade in a mixed manner for now. Yen and Dollar are currently the weakest for the weak while commodity currencies are the strongest. But all major pairs and crosses are stuck inside prior week’s range. The situation in Afghanistan is unlikely to be a persistent worry for investors. Main focuses will remain on the comments from Fed officials regarding tapering.
Energy Industrydailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Testing Resistance

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as the US dollar picked up a bit of strength. As we are now getting ready to get some type of statement on Federal Reserve policy over the next 24 hours coming out of Jackson Hole, a lot of traders will be paying close attention as to whether or not money is going to tighten. With several Federal Reserve Gov.’s giving hawkish statements during the day, it has put a bit of a dent in the risk appetite of traders.
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Treading Water Despite Strong PCE Inflation, Powell Next

The overall markets continue to tread water in early US session. Two Fed officials expressed their support for tapering, but investors are probably still waiting for Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech to take action. There is also little reaction to stronger than expected PCE inflation data. Commodity currencies are still the strongest ones for the week while Yen, Swiss Franc and Dollar are the weakest. We’ll see if the positions change in the final hours.
Marketsactionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Flat ahead of Powell

It has been a volatile week for the Canadian dollar, but the currency is as quiet as a mouse on Friday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2683, up 0.02% on the day. On the economic calendar, Canada’s Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), rose 2.2%, marking a tenth consecutive monthly increase.
MarketsCNBC

Gold gains on dollar retreat, Delta risks

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,787.56 per ounce by 5:09 a.m. ET, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,790.20. Gold rose on Monday as the dollar pulled back, with lingering concerns over possible roadblocks to global economic growth from rising Covid-19 Delta virus cases boosting bullion's appeal. Spot...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY refreshes daily high above 110.00 ahead of US data

USD/JPY tracks higher on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 as risk sentiment improves. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. USD/JPY pair remains on the higher edge in the Asian session. Despite the weakness in the greenback, USD/JPY...
Marketsactionforex.com

Elliott Wave Analysis: EUR/USD Looks To Move Higher

EURUSD – Sooner or later bulls may become stronger. Markets are slow ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium, waiting on Chair Jerome Powell’s speech when he may give us more details about tapering. However, even if they would decide to taper in the near future, they may not be aggressive at all, especially not due to Covid numbers in the US that are still rising so we think they will be very careful as they assume that numbers can get a lot worse in weeks ahead. As a result, the USD Index is trading lower, with an impulsive structure suggesting more weakness after any three-wave rally so at the same time EURUSD will be expected to come higher.
Stocksinvesting.com

Nifty Likely to Open on A Cautious Note as August F&O Expires Today

Investing.com -- It is very likely that volatility from August 25 will spill over to the markets today. Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 both hit record intraday highs on Wednesday but then fell sharply to close flat. Today is the day when August F&Os expire. Market analysts say...
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUDUSD Advances Towards Familiar Resistance

AUDUSD has been on the rise since the confirmation of a bullish morning star candlestick pattern, which foresaw the start of a new bullish round last Friday, but another challenge is currently displaying on the radar. Particularly, the price needs to close decisively above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7298, which has been cancelling upside pressures since the end of May.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Gives Up Recent Gains as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Trade to New Record Highs

This might have prompted short-term traders to pull profits after Monday’s price surge, which took gold prices back above $1800 per ounce. On Monday, gold opened just above $1780 and closed at $1806 in brisk trading. This was followed by Tuesday’s price action, which included a higher high and a higher low than Monday. However, on Tuesday, gold futures were unable to close above the 100-day moving average (currently fixed at $1809.50) which on a technical basis has served as the first level of resistance, followed by major resistance, which occurs at the 200-day moving average, which is currently fixed at $1812.50.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD stays below 1.2600 mark on oil price recovery, softer USD

USD/CAD is pushing lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Thursday. US Dollar Index fell below 93.00 amid improved risk appetite, economic data. The Canadian dollar picks up momentum as oil precise stays above $67.00. After touching the high of 1.2643 in the US session, USD/CAD is moving lower...
Marketsactionforex.com

EURUSD Cools Ahead Of Jackson Hole And US GDP Data

The EURUSD was little changed during the Asian session as traders waited for the upcoming statement from the European Central Bank (ECB) and economic data from the US. The ECB will publish the latest account of monetary policy, which will shed more light on the bank’s thinking. Later on, the US will deliver the second estimate of GDP data. Analysts expect a slight improvement of the GDP reading from 6.5% to 6.7%. At the same time, the statistics agency will publish the second quartet PCE number. Still, the main catalyst for the pair will be statements from central bankers at the virtual Jackson Hole summit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy