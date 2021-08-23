Daily Tecnical Analysis

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe support at 1.1670 managed once again to resist the bearish pressure and the expectations for today’s trading session are for the pair to remain within the range between 1.1670 – 1.1766. Only a breach of the support at 1.1670 would lead to a sell-off, targeting the levels at around 1.1600. At the time of writing, a move towards the resistance at 1.1760 is a possible scenario before the downtrend is to continue. If the mentioned resistance is breached, the EUR/USD will most likely head towards the resistance at 1.1800.

Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.93; (P) 110.08; (R1) 110.23;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral as range trading continues. On the upside, break of 110.79 will resume the rebound from 108.71 to retest 111.65 high. On the downside, break of 109.10 will target 108.71 support first. Firm break there will resume the decline from 111.65 and target 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18 next.
Currenciesactionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The business climate index of Germany from the IFO institute has been decreasing for the second month in a row. The reasons for the drop are problems with the supply chain of goods to production and fears of new restrictions due to the increase in the number of Delta cases. On the other hand, the European Central Bank announced that it may revise its macroeconomic forecasts for the Eurozone in September after the good performance in the third quarter.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After breaking 1.1705 to the upside, EURUSD is still growing towards 1.1755. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to break 1.1700 and then continue falling with the target at 1.1600. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. GBPUSD is correcting towards 1.3737 and may later trade downwards...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Charting a bear pennant on the daily sticks

EUR/USD posts small gains, bulls attempting the last dance?. Daily technical setup shows a potential bear pennant. Focus on Friday’s close is critical to gauge the next direction. EUR/USD is back in the green zone, reversing Thursday’s bearish momentum, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid risk...
Marketsactionforex.com

Elliott Wave Analysis: EUR/USD Looks To Move Higher

EURUSD – Sooner or later bulls may become stronger. Markets are slow ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium, waiting on Chair Jerome Powell’s speech when he may give us more details about tapering. However, even if they would decide to taper in the near future, they may not be aggressive at all, especially not due to Covid numbers in the US that are still rising so we think they will be very careful as they assume that numbers can get a lot worse in weeks ahead. As a result, the USD Index is trading lower, with an impulsive structure suggesting more weakness after any three-wave rally so at the same time EURUSD will be expected to come higher.
Marketsactionforex.com

XAU/USD Bulls Could Prevail

On Thursday, the yellow metal’s price rose by 110 pips or 0.62%. The commodity breached the 55– and 100– hour simple moving averages during Thursday’s trading session. All things being equal, the precious metal could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for bulls will be near the 1810.00 level.
Currenciesactionforex.com

XAU/USD Tests Key Resistance

The US dollar’s weakness continues to fuel the gold rush. The precious metal has recouped most losses from the crash earlier this month. The rapid recovery indicates traders’ strong willingness to buy the dips. The price is about to test the major supply zone between 1810 and 1830 from the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Breakout Occurs

On Thursday, the British Pound fell by 66 pips or 0.48% against the US Dollar. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during Thursday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, sellers are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate lower during the...
Marketsactionforex.com

Gold Confirms Bearish Scenario

Gold lost ground for the third day in a row, retreating to $1785 an ounce after another failed attempt to break above $1800. Such dynamics of the precious metal runs counter to rising demand for many commodities, which indicates bearish pressure. Gold bulls failed to return the metal to an...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Bearish Breakouts

The strength of the US dollar contributed to a bearish performance for the GBP/USD, which headed towards the 1.3600 psychological support level. This may open the door for testing stronger support levels in the coming days if the current weakness factors persist. The British pound lost 1.75% over the course of last week's trading in what amounts to its worst weekly performance since mid-June. The decline in the GBP/USD is likely due to strong demand for the dollar, and is linked to concerns about slow global economic growth and continued expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in the medium term.
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Economic Data

The bears triumphed last week as the EUR/USD fell to the 1.1664 support level, its lowest in nine months, before closing trading around 1.1700. The new COVID wave will bring negative results to the European economy sectors in particular, which will keep the eur under doownward pressure for a longer period. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is preparing to tighten its monetary policy and this week's important symposium in Jackson Hole will clarify the direction of the central banks.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD continues topping the charts posting record daily rallies above 10 percent

SOL/USD traded within a daily range of $68 – $75.90. Solana’s daily trading volume is 16.78 percent up from yesterday’s figure. Solana price analysis is bullish today after buyers began rejecting further lower correction following a gradual movement to the $76 mark overnight. Hence, SOL/USD is likely to set another higher low in the coming hours and prepares to move higher from there.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1735; (P) 1.1750; (R1) 1.1773;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as range trading continues. With 1.1804 resistance intact, another fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we’d continue to look for strong support from 1.1602/1703 key support zone to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.1804 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.1907 resistance first. However, sustained break of 1.1602/1703 will carry larger bearish implication and pave the way to 1.1289 fibonacci support.
Stocksactionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls Face Headwinds From Daily Cloud Base

Cable eases from recovery high (1.3766) in European trading on Thursday, as three day rally faced headwinds on approach to daily cloud base (1.3795). Daily studies have slightly improved but still lack firmer bullish signal, but weekly action remains underpinned by rising thick weekly cloud, after cloud top contained pullback from 1.4249 (2021 high).

