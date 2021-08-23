Daily Tecnical Analysis
The support at 1.1670 managed once again to resist the bearish pressure and the expectations for today’s trading session are for the pair to remain within the range between 1.1670 – 1.1766. Only a breach of the support at 1.1670 would lead to a sell-off, targeting the levels at around 1.1600. At the time of writing, a move towards the resistance at 1.1760 is a possible scenario before the downtrend is to continue. If the mentioned resistance is breached, the EUR/USD will most likely head towards the resistance at 1.1800.www.actionforex.com
