AUD/USD Bounces Off Support

The Australian dollar initially pulled back just a touch on Wednesday but then shot higher to show signs that it may go looking towards the 0.73 level. The 0.73 level is an area where we had seen previous support. This is an area where I suspect that we will see a lot of pressure, and as we head into the meeting it makes sense that the short covering may be over. Now we are waiting to see whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to taper or not, as the central bank has been all over the place as far as its members are concerned.