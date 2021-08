US dollar holds the key to the next GBP/USD move. UK new covid cases continue to rise. The British Pound is trading either side of 1.3750 against the US dollar as traders prepare for the main event of the week - and potentially a lot longer - the Jackson Hole Symposium. While various central bankers and key individuals will start the meeting today with official speeches and on-the-side interviews, Friday’s speech by Fed chair Jerome Powell is key. Expectations that the Fed chair may announce a timetable for slowing down its bond-buying program have been lowered in recent days, as covid continues to spread at an alarming rate in the US, harming growth prospects. It may be that the Fed will decide to wait to see next Friday’s Jobs Report (NFP) before announcing any tapering timetable at the September FOMC meeting. This current indecision is weighing on the US dollar.