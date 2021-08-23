EURUSD Set To Rebound But No Guarantees Yet

EURUSD is pushing for a rebound after its latest downfall snapped the March trough of 1.1703 to mark a new lower low at 1.1663, the lowest since November 2020. Despite the bullish appetite in the price, the technical indicators cannot guarantee any sustainable recovery in the market yet. The RSI has bottomed twice near its 30 oversold mark, but it continues to fluctuate within the bearish area, while the Stochastics haven’t officially abandoned the oversold region yet. Likewise, the MACD, although somewhat stronger, remains below its red signal line, while the Ichimoku indicators show no effort in correcting their recent bearish intersection.