Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EURUSD Set To Rebound But No Guarantees Yet

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEURUSD is pushing for a rebound after its latest downfall snapped the March trough of 1.1703 to mark a new lower low at 1.1663, the lowest since November 2020. Despite the bullish appetite in the price, the technical indicators cannot guarantee any sustainable recovery in the market yet. The RSI has bottomed twice near its 30 oversold mark, but it continues to fluctuate within the bearish area, while the Stochastics haven’t officially abandoned the oversold region yet. Likewise, the MACD, although somewhat stronger, remains below its red signal line, while the Ichimoku indicators show no effort in correcting their recent bearish intersection.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Eurusd#Rsi#Stochastics#Macd#Ichimoku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Trafficactionforex.com

WTI Oil Futures Rebound Stumbles at 68.00; Upside May Be Over

WTI oil futures are struggling to maintain their positive momentum after meeting resistance in the 68.00 area. The rebound from Monday’s three-month low of 61.77 appears to be stalling with prices testing the 20-day moving average (MA) around 67.55 today. Looking at the momentum indicators, the stochastics are still rising...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD Is Possibly Bullish

The MACD is at 0 with an uprising indicator. Jerome Powell’s speech today might help EURUSD continue benefiting from the upside momentum. In our most likely scenario, the pair may experience a rise towards the first resistance level of 1.17708. If the price passes the first resistance level, we can...
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Rebound Cools Off

The Australian dollar fell back after a drop in July’s retail sales numbers. A close above 0.7270 has forced sellers to cover their bets. The pair is recovering towards the 30-day moving average on the daily chart which coincides with the support-turned-resistance at 0.7320. However, the rebound is likely to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD awaits catalyst-breakout

The Japanese yen weakened after a lower-than-expected Tokyo CPI in August. The US dollar is grinding its way back up after the mid-month correction. A double test at 109.50 suggests strong buying interest. Layers of support indicate buyers’ willingness to pay up, the freshest one is at 109.90. Momentum has...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Chart Of The Day: Cardano Bulls Set Eyes On $3.00 As Cryptos Rebound

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. After pulling back from their recent highs, the major cryptocurrencies were all testing—and some bouncing—off key technical levels ahead of the weekend. So, are we about to see renewed bullish momentum in the coming days?. There is no doubt where the market’s focus...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBPJPY Lacks Bullish Signals Despite Rebound

GBPJPY has been in recovery mode this week, partially erasing last week’s losses thanks to the bounce on the long-term dashed ascending trendline, which has been supporting the market since the 2020 freefall. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the latest down leg at 151.35 currently accompanied by the 20-day simple...
Marketsactionforex.com

XAUUSD Is Possibly Bearish

The U.S. Treasury yields jumped higher and may continue their way up. The 10-year benchmark pointed at 1.35% yesterday. However, despite all that, XAUUSD may move the opposite way. If the price passes the initial support level of 1,784.14, it could test the next lower at 1,776.10. Alternatively, if the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1735; (P) 1.1750; (R1) 1.1773;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as range trading continues. With 1.1804 resistance intact, another fall cannot be ruled out yet. But we’d continue to look for strong support from 1.1602/1703 key support zone to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.1804 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.1907 resistance first. However, sustained break of 1.1602/1703 will carry larger bearish implication and pave the way to 1.1289 fibonacci support.
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops below 1.3750 amid USD rebound, Brexit woes, Jackson Hole eyed

GBP/USD turns red for the first time in four days, eases towards 1.3700. GBP bulls give into the bear cross and resurfacing Brexit concerns. 200-DMA caps gains, daily support line limits losses ahead of key event risks. GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3700, having faced rejection once again near the 1.3770...
Marketsactionforex.com

EURGBP Finds Support Near Trendline, Next Resistance At 0.8568

EURGBP refused to close below the 50-period simple moving average (SMA) in the four-hour chart and the supportive trendline, raising optimism that the upward pattern could see further continuation even if the flattening SMAs are providing little hope for an uptrend improvement at the moment. The 0.8568 level is the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP stays above an upside support line

EUR/GBP traded slightly lower yesterday, after it hit resistance at 0.8573. However, the retreat was stopped near the upside support line drawn from the low of August 11th. Therefore, as long as the rate remains above that line, we will consider the short-term picture to be somewhat positive. With that...
MarketsDailyFx

EURUSD An Inevitable 1.1750 – 1.1650 Range Breakout For Another Day

Through the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 have advanced to record highs this past session, they have done so on extremely constrained trading. Fast-paced reversals from the likes of crude oil, USDCAD and the EEM emerging market ETF among other assets will likely downshift quickly. There is a lot of...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops below 1.2700 on strong oil rebound, USD weakness

USD/CAD is losing more than 1% on Monday. WTI is posting impressive gains at the start of the week. US Dollar Index declines toward 93.00 after latest US data. The bearish pressure surrounding the USD/CAD pair strengthened during the American trading hours on Monday. As of writing, the pair was down 1.1% on a daily basis at 1.2681.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Poised for further gains above 79.00

AUD/JPY holds onto previous day’s gains, the biggest jump in six weeks. RSI U-turn from oversold conditions backs the bounce off the key Fibonacci retracement support. 200-DMA becomes crucial resistance, bears may aim for November 2020 tops on breaking nearby support. AUD/JPY remains mildly bids around 79.15, after printing the...
Energy Industryactionforex.com

WTI Futures Rises Above Short-Term SMAs

WTI crude oil futures have been in a strong positive movement over the last 4-hour sessions, following the turning point at the 61.75 support level. The price jumped above the short-term SMAs and is moving towards the Ichimoku cloud. The RSI is approaching the overbought territory, while the MACD is holding above its trigger and zero lines.
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Gains Traction, Why ETH Could Rally Above $3,400

Ethereum extended its upward move above the $3,300 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price is showing positive signs and it may even surpass $3,400. Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $3,250 and $3,300 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Learn why Bitcoin is expected to break above 50k resistance

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is breaking above key and critical resistance levels. The bullish impulse is starting to pick up pace. Can the Bitcoin bulls challenge or break the previous top and ATH (all time high)?. Price Charts and Technical Analysis. The BTC/USD daily chart was in a downtrend with lower lows...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends rebound, closes in on 0.7200 ahead of US data

AUD/USD started the new week on a firm footing. US Dollar Index edges lower following last week's rally. Focus shifts to Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI for US. After losing more than 200 pips last week, the AUD/USD pair is staging a decisive rebound on Monday and was last seen gaining 0.65% on a daily basis at 0.7180.

Comments / 0

Community Policy