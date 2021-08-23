Cancel
Edge Computing: Tech’s Next Trillion-Dollar Opportunity

By George Mathew
devops.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as technology continues to move into the cloud, a simultaneous shift is already underway in the opposite direction as computing increasingly moves to the edge. One key reason: by 2025, the number of connected devices in use is expected to exceed 56 billion units, according to IDC. Edge computing is not a successor to the cloud, but another expansion of technology’s reach that represents an exceptional opportunity for investment and growth.

