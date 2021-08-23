Cancel
Orioles plunge to new depths on 18-game losing skid

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Orioles have lost 18 games in a row, and somehow that doesn’t do their skid justice. What’s startling is how rarely they’ve come close to ending the slide. Baltimore’s losing streak is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City’s 19-gamer in 2005. The Orioles have been outscored during their slide by 102 runs — an average of 5.7 per game. Only one of their defeats has been by one run, and two others were by two. They’ve lost by seven or more runs seven times during this nightmarish stretch.

