France's Le Maire: French economy "doing well", hoping for pre-COVID growth levels by end 2021

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - The French economy is "doing well" thanks to a rise in consumer spending and even in spite of restrictions still in place to tackle the coronavirus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. Le Maire told France 2 television the aim now was for France...

