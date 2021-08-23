France's Le Maire: French economy "doing well", hoping for pre-COVID growth levels by end 2021

The government’s refusal to recognise vaccinations administered outside the UK has ended. Since 4am, travellers from most EU nations, eight other European countries and the US who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus can travel from “amber list” countries without needing to self-isolate when entering the UK.The first people to benefit were American passengers on board British Airways flight 112 from New York JFK, which touched down at London Heathrow just after 6am.What has changed?For the past two weeks, arrivals from medium-risk amber list countries such as Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece have been able to avoid self-isolation – so...