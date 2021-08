Two European Union foreign ministers have been accused of going on holiday as Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban.Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó is currently “on vacation”, according to his deputy, who admitted on Wednesday that he did not know the whereabouts of his superior.Levente Magyar, deputy foreign minister, told a local journalist at a press conference: “I don’t know where the minister is. All I know is that he is on leave.”The journalist added that the minister, Levente Magyar, was not aware of the “exact number” of Hungarian nationals who were stranded in Afghanistan.👀Hungarian foreign minister Péter...