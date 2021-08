Samsung is preparing to hold its August 11 Unpacked event where it plans to announce its flagship hardware of the latter half of 2021. The company often holds two such mobile-focused Unpacked events, with the first being to announce the Galaxy S21-series earlier this year. This second one is being held on August 11, and the company is focusing entirely on its foldable line for the first time since the first original Galaxy Fold debuted. If you’re interested in watching the event yourself, check out the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 livestream below.