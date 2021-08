Dinner With The Parents, Holiday Meals, Treat Yo'self. You will want to drink this wine all day long. It has a richness to it that will soak into your palate and not let go. It has a nose that will remind you of baking spices and sliced pears. This wine hits all the pleasure points for a California wine. You won’t want to share, but you’ll feel compelled to show people how great the wine is.