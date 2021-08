Hoover Dam, a concrete dam along the Colorado River’s Black Canyon, was the world’s tallest dam when it was completed in 1935. Currently, it is the 29th tallest dam in the world and the 4th tallest concrete arch-gravity dam. It is the largest dam and artificial lake in the United States. The dam sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. Completed during President Franklin Roosevelt’s reign as the US president, the dam was dedicated on September 30, 1935. Hoover Dam is 221.4m tall and 379m long. Its base is 201m thick, an equivalent of the length of two football fields. The dam has a total capacity of 35,200 km3.